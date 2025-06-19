Lewis Brackpool
Met Office Uses ‘Unreliable’ Data to Justify UK Net Zero Policies
In this investigation, I reveal what the UK Met Office told me under the Freedom of Information Act and why it should concern everyone.
Jun 19
•
Lewis Brackpool
16
Leaked Emails Prove UK Government Use TV Shows to Push Narratives
FOI Request Reveals Correspondence between the UK Government and the Mainstream Media on Pushing Narratives.
Jun 13
•
Lewis Brackpool
33
Is the Home Office Misleading the Public About Serco’s Asylum Contracts?
The triangle of accountability between the Home Office, Serco and local councils.
Jun 3
•
Lewis Brackpool
13
The FOI Offensive on the British State
I submitted 60 FOI requests to 14 UK government departments across 11 thematic areas covering climate policy, surveillance, immigration, censorship…
Jun 1
•
Lewis Brackpool
25
May 2025
The British State’s History of Chemical Experiments on Its Own People
Five chemical experiments the British State used on its population.
May 23
•
Lewis Brackpool
27
April 2025
Is Atheism On The Run? ┃ Carl Benjamin
A conversation about God/Jesus Christ, Morality and why Carl Benjamin is not a Christian
Apr 24
•
Lewis Brackpool
2
56:52
How The British State Pushes Narratives Through Fictional TV Programs
The UK government has been scripting more than just policy — it's been scripting entertainment too.
Apr 18
•
Lewis Brackpool
50
I Am Investigating the UK’s Water Supply - Here’s What I Found So Far
An FOI Investigation Into UK Water Contamination has revealed shocking figures.
Apr 5
•
Lewis Brackpool
202
The Home Office and Hate Crimes Against White Victims
The government confirms it holds no risk assessments or internal discussions on racially motivated attacks against white individuals.
Apr 2
•
Lewis Brackpool
8
The Government Has Wasted £743,000 on Migration Ad Campaigns
The Home Office launched deterrence ads in Albania, Vietnam, and Iraq. But it’s refusing to release any evidence of their effectiveness.
Apr 1
•
Lewis Brackpool
24
March 2025
Why Is the UK Government Hiding Meetings With Gates and BlackRock?
How three months of government stonewalling two governmental meetings raised serious questions about foreign influence and public accountability.
Mar 31
•
Lewis Brackpool
114
February 2025
I Investigated the FSA’s Research on Seed Oils — The Results Are Concerning
The Food Standard Agency (FSA) responded to my Freedom of Information request on seed oils and human health. What they revealed, and what they didn’t …
Feb 5
•
Lewis Brackpool
61
