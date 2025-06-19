Lewis Brackpool

Met Office Uses ‘Unreliable’ Data to Justify UK Net Zero Policies
In this investigation, I reveal what the UK Met Office told me under the Freedom of Information Act and why it should concern everyone.
  
Lewis Brackpool
2
Leaked Emails Prove UK Government Use TV Shows to Push Narratives
FOI Request Reveals Correspondence between the UK Government and the Mainstream Media on Pushing Narratives.
  
Lewis Brackpool
4
Is the Home Office Misleading the Public About Serco’s Asylum Contracts?
The triangle of accountability between the Home Office, Serco and local councils.
  
Lewis Brackpool
2
The FOI Offensive on the British State
I submitted 60 FOI requests to 14 UK government departments across 11 thematic areas covering climate policy, surveillance, immigration, censorship…
  
Lewis Brackpool
7

May 2025

April 2025

Is Atheism On The Run? ┃ Carl Benjamin
A conversation about God/Jesus Christ, Morality and why Carl Benjamin is not a Christian
  
Lewis Brackpool
1
56:52
How The British State Pushes Narratives Through Fictional TV Programs
The UK government has been scripting more than just policy — it's been scripting entertainment too.
  
Lewis Brackpool
7
I Am Investigating the UK’s Water Supply - Here’s What I Found So Far
An FOI Investigation Into UK Water Contamination has revealed shocking figures.
  
Lewis Brackpool
20
The Home Office and Hate Crimes Against White Victims
The government confirms it holds no risk assessments or internal discussions on racially motivated attacks against white individuals.
  
Lewis Brackpool
The Government Has Wasted £743,000 on Migration Ad Campaigns
The Home Office launched deterrence ads in Albania, Vietnam, and Iraq. But it’s refusing to release any evidence of their effectiveness.
  
Lewis Brackpool

March 2025

February 2025

