These findings, obtained through targeted FOI requests to Birmingham Women’s and Children’s NHS Foundation Trust and Bradford Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, reveal both a significant cost to public health services and a worrying lack of internal scrutiny around a sensitive but urgent issue.

This investigation began with a focused question: “What is the real-world cost of treating genetic disorders associated with cousin marriage?”

Cousin marriage, particularly first-cousin unions, is associated with increased rates of autosomal recessive genetic disorders. Research shows that children born from these unions are at significantly higher risk of severe disabilities and lifelong health complications, often requiring complex and costly treatment.

To investigate this, I submitted FOI requests to NHS Trusts in Birmingham, Bradford, and Luton, three regions known for having high rates of cousin marriage within certain communities. This was a strategic decision, grounded in demographic and academic research. Birmingham and Bradford have both been focal points of previous studies, including the Born in Bradford project and NHS consanguinity guidance.

Luton has not yet responded. But what we’ve received so far paints a stark picture.

Birmingham Women’s and Children’s NHS Foundation Trust

FOI Reference: FOI 5362

Date: July 2025

In response to our request, the Trust confirmed the following:

1,559 patients were treated between 1 January 2020 and 1 June 2025 who had a diagnosis code Z83.3 – Family history of consanguinity .

The total cost of treating these patients was £3,608,438.45 .

This includes: Inpatient care Outpatient services Day cases Regular attenders And related support across multiple specialities.

Data was extracted from their Cost Master System using the same ICD-10 coding (Z83.3).

This data is critical — because it confirms a multi-million-pound cost from just one NHS Trust in England, treating fewer than 2,000 patients linked by a single family-risk code.

Bradford Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

FOI Reference: 25231

Date: July 2025

In contrast, Bradford Trust could not provide any figures on the number of patients or costs.

Their explanation:

“The coding cannot differentiate between genetic disorders and the cause of those genetic disorders (i.e. those which are attributable to consanguinity). Identifying relevant cases would require a manual review of individual patient records, which would exceed the appropriate cost and time limits under the Freedom of Information Act.”

Further:

No cost data is held on consanguinity-linked cases.

No internal assessments, audits, or clinical planning documents were found that discuss the resource burden of cousin marriage.

The Trust referred instead to external research projects like Born in Bradford and the Genes & Health briefing.

This is alarming for a city like Bradford, which has repeatedly been identified in national research as a region with a high prevalence of cousin marriage and increased risk of inherited genetic disorders.

This is not a fringe issue

These aren’t isolated cases. In some areas of England, between 30–60% of children from certain ethnic backgrounds are born to first cousins. According to academic studies, this increases the risk of recessive genetic disorders by 10 times or more .

This is costing the NHS millions

With Birmingham reporting £3.6 million in costs over five years, it’s reasonable to assume the national figure could be in the tens or even hundreds of millions , once scaled across other high-prevalence regions.

There is no national audit or strategy

There is currently no national system to track or report the impact of consanguinity-linked disorders on the NHS. Most Trusts do not even perform internal assessments. The Bradford Trust, for instance, has never audited this, despite the known demographic risk.

Children are paying the price

This isn’t about culture — it’s about consequences. When cousin marriage leads to devastating genetic disorders, it is the children who suffer.

If you work inside the NHS or a government agency and have internal documents, whistleblower tip-offs, or unpublished data on this issue, get in touch securely: tipslewisbrackpool@proton.me

This investigation is ongoing. If you would like to watch the report, you can do so below; otherwise, you can view the documentation via my Proton Drive here.