Lewis Brackpool

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kathy Gyngell's avatar
Kathy Gyngell
Jun 5

Dear Lewis

Congrats on an amazing and important piece of journalist investigation. May we republish under your byline and credit to your substack, on TCW (The Conservative Woman https://www.conservativewoman.co.uk/)

Best

Kathy Gyngell

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Kathy Gyngell's avatar
Kathy Gyngell
Jun 5

My email is

Kathy@conservativewoman.co.uk

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Lewis Brackpool
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture