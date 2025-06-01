On 25th May, I submitted over 60 Freedom of Information (FOI) requests to 14 UK government departments. These requests span 11 critical areas, including climate policy, surveillance, immigration, and ideological training. This micro-campaign aims to shed light on the opaque workings of our government and its alignment with globalist agendas.

The goal was simple: keep it concise and give each department no room to formulate a response that could stonewall.

I’ve submitted hundreds of requests in total, attempting to bring so-called “public information” into the light, and it seems I’m getting ever closer to cracking the formula for doing so effectively.

So, what have I asked?

In this article, I’ve outlined each category of request and provided a summary of the information I hope to extract through these lines of inquiry.

Each FOI request was carefully crafted to target a specific area of concern. By systematically addressing these themes, I aim to uncover patterns of governance that may not align with the public interest.

Climate Data Integrity & Alarmism

(Requests submitted to Met Office, DCMS, DESNZ, Ofcom, Treasury)

- Internal Met Office emails on redefining “heatwave” thresholds.

- Forecast accuracy for “hottest day of the year” claims.

- Government memos on “climate misinformation” in the media.

- Cost-benefit analysis of Net Zero insulation policy.

- Internal concerns over the affordability of gas boiler bans.

- Forecast vs actual impact of energy price caps.

- Land value tax proposals tied to climate or emissions policy.

Technocratic Urban Policy & Behavioural Engineering

(Requests submitted to DLUHC, DfT, DEFRA, Cabinet Office, and Behavioural Insights Team)

- Urban planning documents linking climate targets to restricted zones or travel.

- Use of geofencing for traffic management or environmental enforcement.

- Government-backed campaigns to “nudge” the public on diet and climate.

- Behavioural incentives and compliance models tested in schools and NHS settings.

Digital Surveillance, AI, and Pre-Emptive Policing

(Requests submitted to Home Office, DSIT, Bank of England, NPCC, and Cabinet Office)

- Internal planning for digital ID integration across departments.

- Bank of England briefings on programmable features of CBDCs.

- Civil liberties risk assessments for facial recognition expansion.

- Trials of AI-enhanced surveillance in policing public gatherings.

- Use of ANPR data for behavioural profiling or predictive analytics.

- Deployment of predictive policing models and tools such as PREVENT.

- Behavioural surveillance or sentiment analysis software used by the government.

Public Spending, Waste & Procurement Integrity

(Requests submitted to DHSC, Treasury, Cabinet Office, and DCMS)

- Treasury modelling on the economic damage of lockdown vs lives saved.

- Correspondence with vaccine suppliers regarding redacted trial data.

- Costs of PPE oversupply, warehousing, and destruction post-pandemic.

- Financial breakdown of abandoned apps (e.g., Test & Trace, COVID passports).

- No-bid contracts awarded to politically connected companies.

- Payments to UK media outlets for favourable coverage or campaign promotion.

- Briefings on stakeholder capitalism and the shift toward inclusive growth models.

Geoengineering & Climate Defence Strategy

(Requests submitted to MOD, FCDO, DSIT, and DEFRA)

- UK participation in weather modification or weather warfare discussions.

- MOD-NATO collaboration on climate-linked military strategy.

- UK-funded research or testing of aerosol injection or solar radiation management.

Food Policy & Corporate Influence

(Requests submitted to DEFRA and DSIT)

- Government partnerships with Gates-funded and US-based alt-protein companies.

- Public funding or support for behavioural campaigns reducing meat consumption.

- Government trials of meat taxation or plant-based dietary nudging schemes.

Ideology in Education, Prisons & Civil Service

(Requests submitted to DfE, Cabinet Office, HMPPS)

- DEI, unconscious bias, and “white privilege” training in schools

- Civil Service HR guidance on pronouns and ideological language

- Ideological frameworks embedded in prison staff training

- Radicalisation, extremism, and gang control in UK prisons

NGO-Government Collusion & Lobbying Influence

(Requests submitted to Cabinet Office, DCMS, FCDO, DfE, and UKRI)

- External NGO involvement in drafting or influencing government policy.

- Cabinet Office communications on lobbying transparency exemptions or loopholes.

- University research projects co-developed with activist NGOs.

- Ghostwriting or direct authorship of public documents by third-party groups.

Narrative Control, Censorship & Press Coordination

(Requests to DCMS, Home Office, and Cabinet Office)

- Flagging of content to social media platforms (climate, COVID, immigration).

- UK government meetings with fact-checkers such as Full Fact or NewsGuard.

- Use of Hope Not Hate or ISD data to monitor individuals or “harmful” narratives.

- Maintenance of “high-risk” journalist or activist watchlists.

- Policies around press access, vetting, or credential denial.

- Government coordination of front-page narratives across national newspapers.

Policing of Dissent & Reframing of Protest

(Home Office, NPCC, and College of Policing)

- Arrest data by protest type: BLM, lockdown, climate, anti-immigration.

- Police guidance on “non-criminal hate incidents” (NCHIs).

- Classification of political dissent as “domestic extremism.”

Immigration & Border Policy

(Requests submitted to Home Office, MoJ, MOD, DCMS)

- Illegal migrant arrivals by method and nationality

- Immigration appeal outcomes by claim type

- Home Office partnerships with pro-migrant NGOs

- Legal aid expenditure for asylum claims

- Hotel and barge accommodation contracts for migrants

- Internal concerns about asylum system abuse or fraud

- Deportations blocked by human rights appeals (Articles 3 & 8)

- Nationality breakdown of individuals held in immigration detention

- Government funding for migrant-focused advocacy and litigation

Every request is now live and submitted. All responses will be published in full. This is all independent, evidence-led, and driven by public interest. Please follow for updates.

Leave a comment