The FOI Offensive on the British State
I submitted 60 FOI requests to 14 UK government departments across 11 thematic areas covering climate policy, surveillance, immigration, censorship, ideological training, and more.
On 25th May, I submitted over 60 Freedom of Information (FOI) requests to 14 UK government departments. These requests span 11 critical areas, including climate policy, surveillance, immigration, and ideological training. This micro-campaign aims to shed light on the opaque workings of our government and its alignment with globalist agendas.
The goal was simple: keep it concise and give each department no room to formulate a response that could stonewall.
I’ve submitted hundreds of requests in total, attempting to bring so-called “public information” into the light, and it seems I’m getting ever closer to cracking the formula for doing so effectively.
So, what have I asked?
In this article, I’ve outlined each category of request and provided a summary of the information I hope to extract through these lines of inquiry.
Each FOI request was carefully crafted to target a specific area of concern. By systematically addressing these themes, I aim to uncover patterns of governance that may not align with the public interest.
Climate Data Integrity & Alarmism
- Internal Met Office emails on redefining “heatwave” thresholds.
- Forecast accuracy for “hottest day of the year” claims.
- Government memos on “climate misinformation” in the media.
- Cost-benefit analysis of Net Zero insulation policy.
- Internal concerns over the affordability of gas boiler bans.
- Forecast vs actual impact of energy price caps.
- Land value tax proposals tied to climate or emissions policy.
Technocratic Urban Policy & Behavioural Engineering
- Urban planning documents linking climate targets to restricted zones or travel.
- Use of geofencing for traffic management or environmental enforcement.
- Government-backed campaigns to “nudge” the public on diet and climate.
- Behavioural incentives and compliance models tested in schools and NHS settings.
Digital Surveillance, AI, and Pre-Emptive Policing
- Internal planning for digital ID integration across departments.
- Bank of England briefings on programmable features of CBDCs.
- Civil liberties risk assessments for facial recognition expansion.
- Trials of AI-enhanced surveillance in policing public gatherings.
- Use of ANPR data for behavioural profiling or predictive analytics.
- Deployment of predictive policing models and tools such as PREVENT.
- Behavioural surveillance or sentiment analysis software used by the government.
Public Spending, Waste & Procurement Integrity
- Treasury modelling on the economic damage of lockdown vs lives saved.
- Correspondence with vaccine suppliers regarding redacted trial data.
- Costs of PPE oversupply, warehousing, and destruction post-pandemic.
- Financial breakdown of abandoned apps (e.g., Test & Trace, COVID passports).
- No-bid contracts awarded to politically connected companies.
- Payments to UK media outlets for favourable coverage or campaign promotion.
- Briefings on stakeholder capitalism and the shift toward inclusive growth models.
Geoengineering & Climate Defence Strategy
- UK participation in weather modification or weather warfare discussions.
- MOD-NATO collaboration on climate-linked military strategy.
- UK-funded research or testing of aerosol injection or solar radiation management.
Food Policy & Corporate Influence
- Government partnerships with Gates-funded and US-based alt-protein companies.
- Public funding or support for behavioural campaigns reducing meat consumption.
- Government trials of meat taxation or plant-based dietary nudging schemes.
Ideology in Education, Prisons & Civil Service
- DEI, unconscious bias, and “white privilege” training in schools
- Civil Service HR guidance on pronouns and ideological language
- Ideological frameworks embedded in prison staff training
- Radicalisation, extremism, and gang control in UK prisons
NGO-Government Collusion & Lobbying Influence
- External NGO involvement in drafting or influencing government policy.
- Cabinet Office communications on lobbying transparency exemptions or loopholes.
- University research projects co-developed with activist NGOs.
- Ghostwriting or direct authorship of public documents by third-party groups.
Narrative Control, Censorship & Press Coordination
- Flagging of content to social media platforms (climate, COVID, immigration).
- UK government meetings with fact-checkers such as Full Fact or NewsGuard.
- Use of Hope Not Hate or ISD data to monitor individuals or “harmful” narratives.
- Maintenance of “high-risk” journalist or activist watchlists.
- Policies around press access, vetting, or credential denial.
- Government coordination of front-page narratives across national newspapers.
Policing of Dissent & Reframing of Protest
- Arrest data by protest type: BLM, lockdown, climate, anti-immigration.
- Police guidance on “non-criminal hate incidents” (NCHIs).
- Classification of political dissent as “domestic extremism.”
Immigration & Border Policy
- Illegal migrant arrivals by method and nationality
- Immigration appeal outcomes by claim type
- Home Office partnerships with pro-migrant NGOs
- Legal aid expenditure for asylum claims
- Hotel and barge accommodation contracts for migrants
- Internal concerns about asylum system abuse or fraud
- Deportations blocked by human rights appeals (Articles 3 & 8)
- Nationality breakdown of individuals held in immigration detention
- Government funding for migrant-focused advocacy and litigation
Every request is now live and submitted. All responses will be published in full. This is all independent, evidence-led, and driven by public interest. Please follow for updates.
