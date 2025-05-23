Lewis Brackpool

Mick Cave
May 24

Makes you think whenever you hear about outbreaks of “legionnaires disease” could it be these ongoing experiments

Marcus WC Tipton
May 24

Operation Large Area Coverage (LAC), conducted in the late 1950s, involved the U.S. Army Chemical Corps dispersing zinc cadmium sulfide (ZnCdS) particles over large areas of the United States and Canada. This was part of a larger program to test the dispersal patterns and geographic reach of potential chemical or biological weapons.

The Tuskegee Experiments.

Check out the number of doctors from the Concentration Camps who were imported as part of Operation Paperclip.

The Western Governments have been engaged in this horrific pattern of behavior against their own citizens for quite some time.

