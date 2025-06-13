Lewis Brackpool

Priscilla Schwartz
5h

I think thus has been going on for years. CALL THE MIDWIFE, after the initial series based on the book, began sympathizing with THOSE POOR WOMEN HAVING TOO MANY CHILDREN, too bad they cannot get an abortion. Also recently VACCINATION has been featured and how UNEDUCATED are the parents who do not partake. DOC MARTIN made fun of a woman who helped people with herbal/natural remedies. It was all very blatant what they were attempting to do. I'm sure it happens quite subtlety as well, that I do not recognize the shenanigans!

Simon Kent
4d

I am certain that this has happened, and on multiple levels, to manufacture public consent for British foreign policy pursuits, such as the UK’s position on the Ukraine war and Gaza genocide; stretching, I suspect, to the commissioning of shows (and broadcasting of films) that foster patriotism and paint the armed forces in a positive light.

