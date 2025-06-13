Leaked Emails Prove UK Government Use TV Shows to Push Narratives
FOI Request Reveals Correspondence between the UK Government and the Mainstream Media on Pushing Narratives.
In this investigation, I analyse internal UK government documents obtained through a Freedom of Information (FOI) request, which reveal direct collaboration between government departments and major broadcasters, including ITV, Channel 4, and the BBC.
We look at:
- How the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) and the Department of Health coordinated narrative influence.
- Which broadcasters were involved?
- What messaging was pushed (vaccines, "Stay at Home", climate policy).
- Why this raises serious questions about editorial independence.
To read the emails in full: Follow this link
I think thus has been going on for years. CALL THE MIDWIFE, after the initial series based on the book, began sympathizing with THOSE POOR WOMEN HAVING TOO MANY CHILDREN, too bad they cannot get an abortion. Also recently VACCINATION has been featured and how UNEDUCATED are the parents who do not partake. DOC MARTIN made fun of a woman who helped people with herbal/natural remedies. It was all very blatant what they were attempting to do. I'm sure it happens quite subtlety as well, that I do not recognize the shenanigans!
I am certain that this has happened, and on multiple levels, to manufacture public consent for British foreign policy pursuits, such as the UK’s position on the Ukraine war and Gaza genocide; stretching, I suspect, to the commissioning of shows (and broadcasting of films) that foster patriotism and paint the armed forces in a positive light.