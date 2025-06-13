In this investigation, I analyse internal UK government documents obtained through a Freedom of Information (FOI) request, which reveal direct collaboration between government departments and major broadcasters, including ITV, Channel 4, and the BBC.

We look at:

- How the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) and the Department of Health coordinated narrative influence.

- Which broadcasters were involved?

- What messaging was pushed (vaccines, "Stay at Home", climate policy).

- Why this raises serious questions about editorial independence.

To read the emails in full: Follow this link

Share

Leave a comment