

According to internal records, over 80% of UK temperature stations are officially classified as poor or unreliable under World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) standards. These classifications, recognised globally by the UN, are supposed to flag data that may not meet climate-grade accuracy.

But instead of filtering or correcting for these flaws, the Met Office is still using this data without adjustment, in national datasets like HadUK-Grid, which underpin UK Net Zero policy, media climate coverage, and so-called “record-breaking” temperature claims.

Even more alarming, the Met Office confirmed it has conducted no internal audit or review of how these poor-quality stations might be skewing national climate trends. Not in the past decade. Possibly never.

This raises fundamental questions about the credibility of the government’s Net Zero agenda, the climate data driving public policy, and the media narratives built on them.

All findings come directly from FOI responses:

