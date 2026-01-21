Why Is Oracle / Larry Ellison Meeting the UK Government?

In this video, I walk through what has been disclosed, what has been delayed, and what remains hidden, including a previously undisclosed reference to an “Oracle Whitepaper” discussed with government ministers.



Oracle underpins critical UK infrastructure, from healthcare and finance to government IT systems, yet operates largely out of public view. This investigation looks at Oracle’s role, Larry Ellison’s political and ideological influence, and why repeated FOI requests have been delayed or partially refused.



This video is an experiment with a new setup and format, if it works, I’ll continue producing FOI-based investigations like this.