Why Is Oracle / Larry Ellison Meeting the UK Government?

Since April 2025, I’ve been using FOI Act to uncover what meetings, documents, and briefings exist between Oracle, the data and cloud giant led by Larry Ellison, and the UK Government.
Lewis Brackpool
Jan 21, 2026

In this video, I walk through what has been disclosed, what has been delayed, and what remains hidden, including a previously undisclosed reference to an “Oracle Whitepaper” discussed with government ministers.

Oracle underpins critical UK infrastructure, from healthcare and finance to government IT systems, yet operates largely out of public view. This investigation looks at Oracle’s role, Larry Ellison’s political and ideological influence, and why repeated FOI requests have been delayed or partially refused.

This video is an experiment with a new setup and format, if it works, I’ll continue producing FOI-based investigations like this.

